LA GRANDE — International students studying at Eastern Oregon University will be able to remain in the United States for fall term.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday announced international students who are studying in the country could face deportation if their university decides to go with a completely online model to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Students with at least one in-person class, however, could remain in the U.S., according to the ICE guidelines.
Eastern Oregon University announced Wednesday it plans to open fall term with a mixture of online and in-person classes. The approach allows international students the option of staying in La Grande to complete their studies.
“International students are here for the whole experience, to have a sense of belonging,” said Mika Morton, assistant director of Student Diversity and Inclusion and International Student Services. “They also bring with them unique experiences and voices. They are here first and foremost to get an education but to also share experiences and bring them back to their home country.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic’s start in mid-March, Morton said, EOU was hosting 27 students, 13 of whom returned to their home country or graduated. Seven are planning to enroll in the fall.
Lacy Karpilo, Eastern’s vice president for student affairs, said the university is dedicated to supporting all students, including international students.
“As we navigate (the pandemic), Mika and her team are in direct contact with the students,” Karpilo said. “They are not just a number to us. They are valued members of our community.”
The university in a press release announced it is taking a “gradual resumption process that complies with public health guidelines.”
Fall term will begin Sept. 23, according to the press release. The campus and its facilities will be open to EOU students, staff and faculty only and not the general public.
Provost Sarah Witte is leading the university’s resumption planning process. She said in the press release EOU will use “flexible, in-person, hybrid and remote-access teaching formats in keeping with Oregon Health Authority and local health authorities’ guidelines.”
That “mixed modality approach,” according to the press release, “will allow smaller numbers of students to meet in classrooms on-campus, incorporating virtual elements with in-person instruction.”
Some class sessions will be remote to control classroom density, according to the university, and departments are prioritizing teaching courses on campus that would be adversely affected the most by remote delivery, such as science labs or practical art instruction. The university also reported it will accommodate students and employees with underlying health conditions or risks.
After Thanksgiving break, the last week of November to early December, the university will move into holding all courses and finals remotely. Witte in the press release explained many students and employees travel during Thanksgiving break and then again two weeks later for winter break.
“This kind of back-to-back travel can increase the risk of exposure and transmission of disease,” Witte said. “By transitioning the final weeks of term to remote access, students and faculty can plan ahead to complete their courses remotely from wherever they are.”
Students with no plans to leave the campus during Thanksgiving can stay. Residence halls, dining facilities and computer labs will be open.
