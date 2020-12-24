UNION COUNTY — While some faith organizations in Union County have foregone in-person services and gatherings around the Christmas holiday to avoid spreading COVID-19, others have forged ahead despite the risk.
In Island City, the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church plans to hold a three-day youth conference over the New Year holiday, raising concerns about COVID-19 transmission and the potential for another outbreak.
A June outbreak of COVID-19 was tied to Lighthouse Pentecostal, when at least 236 people were infected following several in-person events the church held. The outbreak set back Union County’s reopening at the time and the story garnered national news coverage.
Now, as the pandemic has reached its most severe stages across the state and nation, the faith group plans to convene a youth gathering dubbed “Avalanche 2020.”
Lighthouse Pentecostal declined multiple requests to comment and respond to questions about the event, its importance to their faith or what safety measures church leaders are implementing to prevent another outbreak.
In Facebook posts advertising the event, the church declared that a “youth hangout” would take place after services with “food, gym and games.” Lighthouse Pentecostal also is selling Avalanche merchandise in its online store.
The Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned people not to gather with those outside their own household, and Oregon, California and Washington issued joint advisories against non-essential travel.
Lighthouse Pentecostal is not alone in forging ahead with gathering plans for the holidays. The Christian Life Center in Elgin on Sunday, Dec. 20, held an in-person service.
“It was wonderful,” said Christian Life Center pastor Eli Smith. “We had a special kids ministry and women’s choir. It was just a great family atmosphere. Everybody was excited and rejoicing, and (there was) a sense of peace. That’s really what we were hoping for.”
A video on the church’s Facebook page shows groups of un-masked attendees singing in close proximity, and people can be heard coughing in the indoor crowd.
Smith said around 100 people attended the service, which was more than usual, but he said he was confident no one sick attended and the gathering would not lead to a rise in local COVID-19 cases.
“I’m not worried at all, absolutely not,” Smith said. “We haven’t had any cases or outbreaks this whole time, from the very beginning of COVID until now, just because … common sense. If they feel like they’re sick or they’ve been around anyone with COVID, they’re gonna take the necessary precautions and self-isolate for 14 days and that kind of stuff.”
Smith noted masks always are available at the front of the church and the center’s ushers do wear them, though he himself did not wear a mask during the service despite the crowded environment.
“No, I don’t wear a mask,” he said. “Preaching with a microphone, nobody would be able to hear. It’s hard enough to hear with the microphone, the lapel microphone, there’s no way anybody would be able to hear. It’d be all muffled if I wore a mask the whole time. It’s the same way with our singers. … It’d be almost impossible to try to have a normal service with masks on.”
He also insisted that holding Christmas services online or through virtual formats was not an option.
“It’s just not the same,” Smith said. “The experience, being in church with people, seeing the expressions on their faces, the celebration of Jesus being born and the reason and everything that is all about, it’s just not the same watching virtually. We have a virtual audience, and we make that available for people, but we encourage people to come in person.”
Smith continued to defend his church’s gathering by citing a passage from Hebrews.
“The Bible’s very clear in that God says ‘don’t forsake the gathering of the Saints,’ and it’s because corporate worship is God’s idea, and so he blesses it,” Smith said. “And we want his presence, we want his ministry. ... It’s just absolutely not the same virtually.”
Other faith organizations, however, have found ways to celebrate the holiday that mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.
La Grande’s United Methodist, Zion Lutheran and St. Peter’s Episcopal churches have all turned to modified formats for Christmas services. United Methodist, for example, plans to hold an outdoor Christmas Eve gathering in downtown La Grande where masks and social distancing will be required. There also will be no singing at the event.
Others have posted services online and provided virtual resources to help households safely connect during the pandemic.
Among the myriad of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is the challenge of practicing congregate faith safely during a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans. The Oregon Health Authority has issued guidance on how to hold faith gatherings while minimizing the risk of spreading the disease.
The OHA’s full guidance on COVID-19 safety for faith institutions can be found on its website at oregon.gov/oha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.