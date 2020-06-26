LA GRANDE — The La Grande Farmers Market will move back to Max Square on Saturday, a week after the city moved it to the parking lot of Eastern Oregon Net Inc., City Manager Robert Strope said.
“One of the reasons we moved it in the first place was the whole timing (of when) we had the outbreak,” Strope said.
He said the decision to move the market was out of an abundance of caution.
“It was ‘let’s not put people in a situation where they could be exposed and let’s evaluate,’” he said.
Strope added the intention was for the move to be temporary, and given there has not been a major surge in cases since the outbreak — there were 218 confirmations in two days, and 69 in the 10 days since — and the count since the outbreak, he said, was lower than many speculated, moving the market back to its original location was OK.
He also credited those at the farmers market for how they handled operating during the pandemic.
“The farmers market from the beginning has done an exceptional job with social distancing and masks,” he said, adding he encourages those at the market to continue practicing those measures. “They have been very responsible with what they are doing. We’re seeing a continuation of their being attentive to precautions they need to do.”
