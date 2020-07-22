WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration has recalled about 75 types of hand sanitizer products that tested positive for methanol contamination, according to the FDA's website.
The most-listed product is about two dozen varieties of BLUMEN hand sanitizer produced by Mexico-based 4E Global. The full list of what has been recalled can be found at https://bit.ly/3eSLm8j.
According to the FDA, methanol, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Ingesting the product also can be life threatening.
"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA wrote in its online information about the recall.
The agency's investigation of methanol in hand sanitizers is ongoing.
Symptoms of substantial exposure to methanol can include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent nervous system damage or death.
