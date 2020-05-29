Feeling the pinch without an unemployment check

LA GRANDE — More than 400,000 Oregonians have filed unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in late March, but roughly half of them have not yet received a single check from the program.
The Oregon Employment Department Wednesday told a legislative hearing that about 220,000 claims have yet to be paid, according to The Oregonian. It later said the real number is closer to 200,000.
Regardless, there is a large portion of Oregonians without work who have not received a payment, some of whom have been on the unemployment dole for about 10 weeks.
The Oregonian report stated OED director Kay Erickson said the department has ramped up the number of people in the department who are processing claims from 100 prior to the pandemic to 700. Still, roughly 10%, or more than 40,000 initial claims, since March 15 have yet to be processed, according to the Employment Department website.
Union County is among the hardest-hit areas in the state with an unemployment rate of 19.3%, according to OED data, and a total of 1,873 initial claims from the county have been filed since the start of the outbreak. The manufacturing industry has been particularly hammered, with 540 of the county’s 1,271 continued claims for the month of April coming from people in that industry.
Several laid-off Union County residents have been left without a payment, some for as long as the entire length of the shutdown that Gov. Kate Brown ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Emily Turley was laid off for exactly two months from her position at Lucky’s Pub & Eatery in Island City before returning to work May 17. During that time, though, the 26-year-old La Grande resident did not receive any benefits. She said she has filed for nine weeks now.
“There were definitely factors that play into why I haven’t gotten my unemployment yet, on top of it being extremely delayed,” she said. “I have only just now started to see progress.”
Turley reached out by phone to get her claim processed but ran into a recurring problem, she said, thousands of times.
“I called in the first maybe two weeks of the shutdown. I called the Oregon unemployment main numbers, I’m not joking, maybe 7,000 times,” she said, later clarifying she couldn’t keep track of the number of times she called. “It was always busy.... I was getting a letter each week that they had gotten my weekly claims and to keep filing.”
One day in mid-May, before she went back to work, she got four letters — including at least one that required her action — but some were well out of date.
“One letter said please respond within five days, or we will make a decision. It was dated April 12,” she said.
Turley’s earnings while working at Lucky’s prior to the layoff left her just short of enough income to have her claim filed based solely on that position, she said. Her claim, she said, had to take her prior employment at HWY 30 Cannabis, a medical marijuana store in La Grande, into account.
“The reason it was delayed was they had to investigate my employment,” she said. “I put in my two weeks and resigned from my job there. They have to determine it was a grave enough reason to leave to issue the unemployment.”
Turley did receive her stimulus check from the federal government, but she said the last two months have been stressful.
“Currently my bills are past due. I’m going on two months of being past due. I cleaned homes a little bit. Scraping by, for sure,” she said, adding later, “I get very stressed when my bills aren’t paid. I care about my credit and have always paid my bills on time.”
She received help from her family, was able to get food stamps and has picked up a rental assistance packet from Community Connections.
Turley was one of the first employees brought back at Lucky’s because she wasn’t getting unemployment, and she is working 40 hours a week again.
“Made $500 in tips this past weekend,” she said. “I needed it so bad. I’m very grateful. People are being generous on top of being grateful things are back.”
Teresa Moody also was out of work for nearly two months.
The self-employed hairstylist and owner of All About You Salon in La Grande closed on March 23, when Brown announced the state’s shutdown mandate.
“We kind of have to do what she says,” Moody, 55, said.
She filed her first claim online in early April and kept filing weekly, and kept hitting a roadblock — one she didn’t understand.
“I got a letter that said my claim couldn’t be processed. I kept claiming online,” she said. “I would get the letters that they couldn’t process the claim. “I have not received anything other than denials.”
After a few weeks without success online, she tried to phone in and, like Turley, ran into the busy signal.
“I tried to call in one day 700 times to the 800 number,” she said, anecdotally noting that she learned that day her phone log deletes prior calls after 200. “I tried at different times during the day. You can get through after hours.... I even attempted the Bend office number and it was always busy.”
A week later, she finally got through late in the morning.
“When I put my Social Security number in I was put on hold. I was on hold the whole time, and was on my home computer,” she said. “At 12:00 the phone disconnected and I got a busy signal.”
Moody finally was given a suggestion to try WorkSource Oregon, and when she heard back, she received some stunning news — a fact, she attributes, to the state’s antiquated unemployment computer system.
“Someone called me back and wanted my Social Security number for my claim. I gave it to him. (He) asked me to repeat my name. That was not the name associated with my Social Security number.”
She was not, however, a victim of identity theft. Rather, she said, her previous married name — Webb — was attached to her Social Security number, even though she has been married to her current husband since 1998.
Moody and her husband continue to wait for their stimulus check, and she also was unable to get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the CARES Act.
Still, they have been able to get by, dipping into their “nest egg” and relying on her husband’s railroad retirement board and sickness benefit from his time with Union Pacific.
Moody was able to reopen her salon May 21 but only can see about half of the customers she typically would in a day because of additional cleansing measures.
One of her frustrations during the last two months was the lack of communication from the state.
“Obviously that ball was dropped, and I know these are unprecedented times” Moody said. “No one saw this coming. You kind of did, but didn’t, (so) why would you tell people that you’re going to have their back (if) your system can’t control it?”
