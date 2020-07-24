LA GRANDE — The United States is facing its first coin shortage since the 1960s, and Kelly McPhee, vice president of communications for Banner Bank, La Grande, said a convergence of challenges is the cause.
“There’s a perfect storm brewing,” she said. “We have a pandemic that is a health crisis that, for a lot of families and businesses, had turned into a financial crisis. No one could have foreseen that. We’re facing a number of components we didn’t see coming.”
Some businesses that go through a lot of coin or cash transactions remain closed, or businesses that are open are restricting the amount of coins for transactions unless a customer has exact change.
“You have a lot of other businesses that handle cash and coin that have asked their customers to use plastic,” she said, while also pointing to a reduction of hours at businesses slowing the circulation of coinage.
Additionally banks are being rationed in the amount of coinage they receive from the U.S. government and are restricted on the amount they can give out.
“It’s coming right down from the federal reserve that the change shortage is happening,” said Loretta Bly, service manager at the La Grande Wells Fargo. “It definitely doesn’t help with taking care of our customers with the supply and demand. You have customers that need it for laundry. ... We do have to limit the rolls of denomination that go out.”
McPhee said the federal response to the shortage has been to accelerate the timeline at which it produces new coins. The decision to ration and restrict the amount given out also is part of the plan.
Bly and McPhee said the shortage is restricted only to coin and not cash.
The feds began to notice the shortage in early June, according to McPhee, and she said the impact of it began to be felt in the Northwest a few weeks later.
“We’ve been in it about six weeks right now. It affects different parts of the country differently. We didn’t see it until the last three weeks in the Northwest,” she said.
The expectation from the government, McPhee said, is as more businesses open back up, the shortage should be short lived.
“This is not an emergency,” she said. “It’s our first coin shortage since the 60s, but as these businesses reopen and cash and coin start to flow again that situation is going to naturally fix the tightening.”
“Were not going to a cashless society,” McPhee added. “It’s that we’re going to a tightened environment.”
