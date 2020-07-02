LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School Band commenced is annual firework sales fundraiser Wednesday in the Safeway and Walmart parking lots. But this year comes with some extra safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To cut down on face-to-face transactions, the band has limited the Safeway tent to online purchases only, while the Walmart stand serves as the lone retail operation, which is sticking with social distancing guidelines, including limiting the number of shoppers in the tent and using a “point and purchase” approach, allowing customers to view and select merchandise from a display and receiving their products at the cashier and exit area.
The precautions provide for near-contactless delivery with the only potential contact coming from using your card or cash at the Walmart tent’s checkout. The Safeway booth’s online purchases are prepaid.
Angela Morris, one of the parent leaders, said the fundraiser is great for both students and those purchasing fireworks.
“You have these kids who are eager to get out and have nothing better to do,” Morris said. “We provide a safe place for them to get out of the house.”
She said some of the most popular sellers are the novelty fireworks and kits. Purchasing a kit can provide exclusive fireworks not available individually, and the novelty fireworks feature packaging that draws shoppers’ attention.
Morris said the fundraiser can bring in up to $9,000 for the high school band. The band traditionally puts the money toward a trip, but with travel limited due to the pandemic, the youth are saving the money until the time is right.
Fireworks sales end July 4 statewide.
The city of La Grande Ordinance 3241 allows for noise up to 10 p.m., with the exception of Fourth of July and other city-sponsored events and celebrations, which allow excessive noise up to 11:30 p.m. La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays explained the department follows the city law as well as a pair of state laws, Oregon Revised Statute 480.120 and ORS 480.111.
“The statutes cover illegal fireworks, but I summarize it by saying that if it explodes or shoots something in the air, then it is illegal,” Hays said. “We respond to illegal fireworks on a complaint basis and utilize an educational approach first. If the problem continues, then we would issue a criminal citation.”
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, firework use at home can be done without a permit and allows the use of fountains, flitter sparklers, smoke and novelty devices and ground spinners. Larger shows using bottle rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers, certain aerial fireworks and others require a state permit from the fire marshal.
Obtaining a permit comes with a $100 fee, and operators must be certified and work with a minimum of one assistant. All permits must be filed at least 15 days before the display is lit up.
While Union County will not be hosting a firework show this year, Wallowa County residents have banded together to put on their own show for the community. The display will be over Wallowa Lake starting at 10 p.m. In Baker County, fireworks are planned at the Haines Stampede and in Halfway.
