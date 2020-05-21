Flyovers expected Friday in La Grande, Enterprise, Baker City

SALEM — The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to continue multiple flyovers Friday and Monday over hospitals and other locations throughout Oregon to salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts and remember those brave service members who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Flyovers will take place Friday morning in Union, Wallowa and Baker counties, according to the Oregon Air National Guard press release. F-15 Eagles will soar over Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, at 9:25 a.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, at 9:31 a.m. and St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City, at 9:39 a.m.
"All passes are approximately 2,000 feet above ground level at approximately 400 mph airspeed," according to the press release. And the Air Guard could cancel flights or change times due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
The National Weather Service forecast shows Friday has a chance of showers.
There are no flyovers in Eastern Oregon on Memorial Day.
The flyovers are a joint effort between Oregon's 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland, aimed at supporting and thanking health care workers, first responders and other essential workers with the job of keeping Oregonians safe and healthy, the press release states. The tribute also hopes to unify and boost the spirits of Oregonians and to recognize military members who have lost their lives in service to our country.
The flyovers this weekend will complete the Oregon Air National Guard's Air Force Salute flyovers in Oregon. To date, the Oregon Air National Guard has flown approximately 1,920 miles covering 53 hospitals and other locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.