LA GRANDE — Four employees of Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, La Grande, have tested positive for COVID-19, and all are in quarantine recovering, executive director Melody Johnson confirmed Monday.
“We’ve had four employees test positive, but (three) have been off work since June 9,” Johnson said, adding the fourth has been away from the residence since June 15.
The positive test results came back Sunday, Johnson said, and family members, health authorities and other agencies were immediately contacted. Residents and family were first notified on the center’s Facebook page June 16 of the staff’s potential exposure to the virus, she said.
There are 85 residents at the retirement center, according to Johnson, and they will be under quarantine for the next two weeks. She also has asked employees to social distance as much as possible.
Eleven of the retirement center’s 55 employees were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, and all of them “were immediately removed from the schedule,” she said. The other seven tested negative for COVID-19 and since have returned to work, Johnson said.
The four individuals who tested positive have been asymptomatic through the duration of their illness, according to Johnson.
“All four reported they did not have symptoms,” she said.
Having members of the Grande Ronde Retirement staff contract COVID-19 is a reality Johnson said the center had been preparing for.
“Given the large-scale outbreak in Union County, we have been bracing for the possibility that we would have employees test positive,” she said.
Johnson said there will be a mass testing of residents and employees of the retirement center this week, and that it is modifying how it handles its day-to-day operations.
“We do not have any dining and activities,” she said, and added meals are being delivered directly to the rooms of the residents. “We are conducting virtual visits for families, trying to provide information and be as transparent as possible during this time.”
One of the families who received a notice of the outbreak was John Howard’s family, and it was the latest in a string of coronavirus-related news for them.
Howard, the principal broker and owner of John J. Howard & Associates, La Grande, had temporarily moved his mother, Carolyn, out of the retirement center to his home in early May due to COVID-19 concerns. His brother Greg was contacted about the recent positive cases at the center because they still are renting a room there for their 92-year-old mother.
The virus already has been in the family, though, John Howard said. His brother, Paul, was hospitalized Tuesday and released Friday after being confirmed positive for COVID-19, and Greg was exposed after being in contact with Paul.
John also has a nephew in Pendleton who has COVID-19, he said.
“It really impacts a family, especially when you have someone in a (high-risk) category,” John Howard said.
He said his brother is on oxygen and isn’t in the clear yet. He added they have no idea where the disease was contracted.
“He got it in the community. He lives by himself,” John said of his brother’s case. “(Maybe when) he was out shopping. We just don’t know. Somehow he picked it up.”
Howard added, “The virus really impacts your body strength. Our brother, it just zapped the strength right out of him. It takes (your) strength (to the point) where you could hardly raise your arm or walk” without getting tired.
Howard also praised the staff at Grande Ronde Hospital.
“We got a great little hospital in La Grande,” he said. “They’re on their A game. They’ve had enough time to study the virus, and communicated with other providers to know what works and what doesn’t.”
News of the cases at Grande Ronde Retirement also canceled at least one Father’s Day visit.
Ted Kramer of La Grande, former editor and publisher of The Observer, whose father Dan Kramer lives at facility, said his father called him at 11 a.m. Sunday and said he would not be coming over for a Father’s Day meal, explaining Grande Ronde Retirement was under quarantine because of the cases.
Ted Kramer said his father told him residents would remain in quarantine for two weeks. During this time all residents must stay in their rooms and meals will be brought to them.
Union County added five positive cases Monday, along with five more cases over the weekend — two on Saturday and three on Sunday. This boosts the county count to 263. Those were the only positives that came from about 321 test results that came back over the weekend — an infection rate of 3.1%. Overall in the county, 1,518 test results have come back, and 1,255 of them are negative, dropping the positive rate of county tests from a peak of 22% a week ago down to 17%.
Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the Center for Human Development, said she wasn’t sure how many of these results were from the testing clinic at the Union County Fairgrounds last week that saw more than 560 people get tested, but added, “I would say that the majority of testing that has been done in the county was at these events, so that would be reflected in the (Oregon Health Authority) numbers.”
