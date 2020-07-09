LA GRANDE — Union County reported four more cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the same day Oregon moved past 11,000 cases, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority and the Center for Human Development.
CHD on Thursday also confirmed a second death related to COVID-19 in the county, which will be included in the OHA total Friday, the center's press release stated.
Union County's total rose to 367 cases. There have been 33 recoveries from the disease according to the center, putting the number of active cases at 332.
Wallowa County also added another case, increasing its total to 12, according the Oregon Health Authority. Wallowa County has one reported recovery and 11 active cases.
Oregon tabulated 389 more cases in the state, moving its overall count to 11,188, and saw six more people die. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 230, according to OHA.
The state's overall positive test rate moved up to 3.8%, as it now reports 10,632 positive test results out of 281,519 tests. In Union County, the positive rate remains at about 17%.
Younger Oregonians continue to account for the majority of the increase in cases, as 225 of the cases were in people 39 and younger and 282 in those 49 and younger. The 20-29-year-old age bracket had the highest total of new cases — 85 — and now accounts for 2,316 cases.
Fifty-four more individuals age 60 and above, 24 age 70 and above and eight 80 and above — the most vulnerable portion of the population — have the virus.
Hospitalizations remained relatively level from Wednesday, with 140 confirmed COVID-19 patients and 52 patients with presumptive cases in the hospital.
