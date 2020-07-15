LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development on Wednesday reported four more cases of COVID-19 in Union County, putting the total at 376. That comes after announcing three more cases Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority in its weekly update late Wednesday announced another workplace outbreak in Union County, this one at RISE Group Home in La Grande, which it reported had 12 cases.
The county still is reporting two deaths. It is not giving an updated total number of recoveries after an announcement over the weekend that Oregon Health Authority, which had been making check-in calls to monitors recoveries, was ceasing those calls due to the recent jump in cases statewide.
The last reported number of recoveries in the county was 46.
The state added 282 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, moving the total to 13,081, and reported four more fatalities, though it also removed one from May for an individual counted twice. That puts the statewide total at 247.
The state’s rate of positive test results has steadily been increasing over the last month and moved to 4%.
Through Tuesday there were 12,406 positive tests in Oregon out of a total of 311,111 tests.
Union County’s positive test rate dropped to 16.3% after 74 positive tests were listed, putting the total at 1,936.
Oregonians younger than 40 continues to drive the increase in cases as they now make up 51.69% (6,762) of all cases in the state. More than 68.3% of cases (8,947) are in individuals younger than 50. The percentage of individuals older than 60 with the virus has dropped to 18.04% (2,360), and the rate is at 9.2% of those 70 and older. On their own, 20-29-year-olds have more cases (2,698, 21%) than all of those older than 60.
Women continue to make up the majority of individuals with the virus at 52% (6,740) but men are more susceptible to die from the virus as they now make up 55% (136) of the deaths.
The infection and mortality rates (1.89%) of known cases in Oregon continues to be below the national levels of 9% and 4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.