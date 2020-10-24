ISLAND CITY — To walk on to Island City Elementary School’s campus on Wednesdays is to almost step back back in time seven months to the pre COVID-19 era.
The reason: fourth and fifth graders are back at Island City Elementary, if only for one day a week.
This means all of the school’s students now attend school on campus each Wednesday just as they did before mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close all school campuses. The restriction remained in effect in the La Grande School District through Oct. 5. At that point, the changing state COVID-19 rules allowed the school district to provide on-site instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade.
At Island City, fourth and fifth graders now can attend school on-site for two hours on Wednesdays because it meets the requirements for the phasing in of a new school district program, providing state COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
Island City is the first elementary school in the district to open its campus to fourth- and fifth-grade students one day a week. The students are separated into two groups, each cohort attending a two-hour session every Wednesday, either from 8-10 a.m. or from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fifth-grade teacher Darren Hendrickson said it is a delight to be able to teach his students in person again.
“It is so great to have them back,” said Hendrickson, who had had to teach his students exclusively online until the new program started about two weeks ago. “It is a lot different seeing them in the virtual world instead of the real world.”
He said when you can see students in person it helps build relationships, which leads to a better learning environment.
“I get more done in two hours (in an on-site session) than I do in two to three days online,” Hendrickson said.
He said one of the frustrating aspects of teaching online is he cannot always see all of his students. Sometimes there are technical issues, and Hendrickson said some students are shy and avoid being in front of a video camera.
The educator said during the two-hour Wednesday sessions he never has his students use Chromebooks or computers. Instead, he has them read books, do hands-on activities such as science projects and use paper and pencil. He said he wants to give students a break from the screen because they are on them four days a week while he provides online instruction.
Hendrickson said his students appear excited to be back at school. Tory Weimer, also a fifth-grade teacher at Island City, seconds this observation, noting some in his morning session have said they want to stay on for the afternoon period.
“They enjoy socializing and learning,” Weimer said.
He surmised that many probably have not been in such a big group of their peers since last spring because of COVID-19.
Weimer, like Hendrickson, said it is a delight to see many of his students in person for the first time, noting that computers screen out something vital.
“They do not let their personalities come through,” Weimer said.
The fifth-grade teacher said it is easier to teach his students in person because it allows him to more quickly identify students who need extra attention. He said if a student asks for extra help virtually it can be effectively provided, but sometimes children who need help during distance learning do not ask for it because they do not realize they need it. This is less of a problem when students are learning on-site.
Scott Carpenter, the La Grande School District’s director of educational programs, said beginning Nov. 4, the district plans to have the fourth- and fifth-grade program in place at all its elementary schools.
