SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday, Sept. 16, announced a new program to provide masks and gloves to small businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor, in partnership with the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board, allocated $10 million from the federal CARES Act funding for the purchase of protective supplies. Oregon is fulfilling orders at no charge until resources are depleted, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“We want our businesses to be able to operate in the safest manner possible right now so that we can get out of this health crisis, and get them back to full operations,” Brown said in the announcement. “Our small businesses are the hardest hit, so we want to help them get the tools they need at no cost to them.”
Businesses with fewer than 50 employees that are headquartered in Oregon with principal operations in Oregon are eligible. Business Oregon — the state’s economic development agency — and the Department of Administrative Services are collaborating to create the order and distribution process.
Businesses with fewer than 10 employees will receive a box of 200 gloves and 100 masks, and larger businesses will receive up to 500 masks and 800 gloves. For now, businesses are limited to one order, with additional orders possible at a later date depending on availability
In addition, the Early Learning Division is providing supplies such as gloves, disinfecting wipes, masks and more to child care providers around the state. Brown set aside $1.3 million from the federal Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund to purchase supplies for this critical service.
Child care providers approved by ELD to operate Emergency Child Care are eligible to order supplies. The order form is online and orders are now being accepted. Businesses and child care providers can access the form at: https://supplyconnector.org/states/oregon/free-ppe/.
