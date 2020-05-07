featured

Giant cinnamon rolls raise money, feed 'bellies and souls'

  • 0
Giant cinnamon rolls 2

Whitney Rutz, right, and husband, Paul, stand near several decorated boxes that hold large cinnamon rolls in their home in Portland in this April 26 photo. The Rutz family has sold the giant cinnamon rolls to raise thousands of dollars for the Oregon Food Bank.

 Photo by Whitney Rutz via AP
Giant cinnamon rolls 1.jpg

Elsa Rutz poses April 5 by a cinnamon roll at home in Portland. Elsa's mother, Whitney Rutz, made cinnamon rolls to help raise funds for Oregon Food Bank.

PORTLAND — Scared for friends who had contracted the new coronavirus and worried about her daughter’s schooling and husband’s work, Whitney Rutz cried and screamed into her pillow.

Then, the Portland resident started baking.

What began as an effort to cheer herself up ended up lifting the spirits of many others, raising money for thousands of meals and nourishing “the bellies and souls” of heath care workers — one giant cinnamon roll at a time.

Rutz’s rolls have raised more than $35,000 for the Oregon Food Bank, enough for more than 105,000 meals.

At first, she was auctioning the rolls off — the first went for $300. Now, Rutz, with some help, bakes a giant roll — 12 inches across and weighing more than five pounds — for every $500 raised. The highest contributor of the day decides where the roll goes.

Since a friend asked for her roll to be donated to health care workers instead of delivered to her, the vast majority have gone to hospitals and health or assisted-living facilities.

“If I didn’t have this to focus on ... I don’t know the state I would be in right now emotionally,” Rutz said on a recent weekend when she woke up before 6 a.m. and spent most of her day in the kitchen kneading, slicing and rolling dough and spreading the filling.

Once the operation grew, the food bank set up a fundraising page for the donations. Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan said the rolls bring something to the table besides food: joy.

“We’re all scared and hunkered down and worried about our health and the health of our loved ones and some of us have lost our jobs and hunger is spiking through the roof,” she said. “Trying to tackle this sort of massive, enormous situation by baking giant cinnamon rolls just makes you smile.”

Others have been inspired to roll up their sleeves, too.

As the number of donations increased, Rutz’s twin sister and a friend of hers started baking rolls for the fundraiser in their own kitchens. An acquaintance — a mother of three whose husband lost his job in the midst of the pandemic — donated money and launched her own fundraiser in North Carolina.

Rutz’s husband, a painter, decorated some of the rolls’ boxes, a job that initially was their daughter’s. Artists and local celebrities have stepped in to help. One performer has been bedecking the boxes with colorful drawings and helping with deliveries.

Jackie Enriquez, a nurse, takes the rolls to health care workers.

“So many people are getting really creative,” she said. “There’s many ways that you can contribute and you don’t have to be on the front lines.”

Enriquez took two rolls to emergency room nurses to surprise them after a particularly rough shift.

“It just made their day. They cried,” she said. Her voice cracked with emotion. “I think that they felt, like, really moved and that people are still out there cheering them on.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.