Giving businesses a boost

LA GRANDE — Sixteen local businesses hurt by COVID-19 restrictions are receiving a timely financial boost from the city of La Grande.
The city is providing the businesses with a total of $128,620 in loans to help them recover from economic losses due to the COVID-19 crisis. La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said all of the businesses should have received funding by Monday.
“The people receiving the money feel very grateful that the city can help them. (The loan funding) is making a difference,” Strope said.
Five businesses are are professional services firms and 11 are in the retail and hospitality industry.
The businesses, all within the La Grande city limits, are among 18 that submitted completed applications for the loans. The loan committee continues to study two applications. Strope, Christine Jarski, the city economic development director, and Lisa Dawson, executive director of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, serve on the committee.
Recipients of the loans included The Landing Hotel, owned by Karin Tsiatsos and her husband Gust, which received a $10,000 loan.
Karin Tsiatsos said the loan will help her business be in a position to continue making a strong recovery once it can fully reopen. Without the loan, Tsiatsos said, The Landing faced the prospect of financial hardship. Tsiatsos said the loan will cover insurance expenses, the city’s lodging tax, mortgage payments, utilities and employee wages.
“It will fill in many gaps,” she said.
Tsiatsos said her business went five to six weeks with little income after Gov. Kate Brown’s stay home order in mid-March. The Landing’s hotel has been able to operate because lodging has been deemed an essential service. However, its restaurant, like all those in Oregon, had to shut down its main dining area. Still, The Landing has been able to provided room service meals and take out meals.
Tsiatsos said business at her hotel has picked up significantly in recent weeks because people are traveling more.
“We have been quite busy,” she said.
Buggy Bath Car Wash, owned by Mat and Toni Miles received a $5,000 loan from the city.
“We were thrilled when we got the call. It was a breath of fresh air,” Mat Miles said.
He said without the loan his business would be in jeopardy of closing. Miles noted in March revenue was down 50% of what it normally is that time of the year. This added to an already challenging financial situation.
“We always lose money in the winter, it is tough to survive,” said Miles, who said the car wash is open in the winter to help people clean salt off their vehicles.
Mat and Toni Miles will use their loan to pay for the car wash’s operating expenses, which include water, electricity for pumps and heating.
The Mountain Works Bicycles received a loan of $10,000. Mavis Hartz, co-owner of The Mountain Works Bicycles with her husband Whit, said the loan will provide her store with an important buffer.
“If we get sick we have to shut down and we cannot pay our bills. This will allow us to operate with a little cushion,” Mavis Hartz said.
Hartz is grateful the city of La Grande stepped forward to help businesses via the loan program.
“They didn’t have to do this,” she said.
Each business was able to apply for a loan of up to $10,000, but Strope said some requested less.
In most cases, the city granted the loans for the full amount the businesses applied for. There have been two or three exceptions and each involved businesses that indicated they would spend a portion of the loan money on expenses they will encounter after reopening rather than immediate costs.
In one case a restaurant indicated it would use $8,500 of the money it was requesting to pay utilities, rent and wages and $1,500 would go toward inventory. The loan committee in this case gave the restaurant $8,500 and will provide the additional $1,500 when the business reopens.
The city of La Grande is still accepting loan applications and recently received another, Strope said.
The city’s general fund contingency provides the $300,000 for the loan program to help local businesses negatively affected by COVID-19 restrictions. The loans have a 48-month term at 1% interest with the six first months having no payments and no interest.
To be eligible for a loan, a business must be within La Grande’s city limits, have been impacted by public health restrictions, have had 50 or fewer employees when operating at full scale and generally stable or strong prior to the COVID-19 crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.