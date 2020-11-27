SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, that she’s loosening many restrictions she placed just a week ago on bars, restaurants, gyms, stores and religious organizations in order to stem the unprecedented, out-of-control spread of COVID-19.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 3, many of Brown’s restrictions will end in Oregon counties that haven’t been as hard hit by the coronavirus.
But most of Brown’s restrictions likely will remain in place Dec. 3 in 21 counties — including Union, Baker and Umatilla counties. The governor has deemed these counties at “extreme risk” of rampant viral spread. The restrictions overall, however, won’t be as stringent.
Among the new, lighter restrictions: Outdoor dining will be allowed at bars and restaurants, and large religious institutions will be able to quadruple their indoor gathering sizes.
Brown is easing many public health safety measures despite the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Oregon. The governor has fielded public criticism and been under intense pressure from industry groups — including in the form of a lawsuit — to ease her restrictions ever since she announced them earlier this month. The restrictions are part of a two-week statewide freeze that is in effect Nov. 18 through Dec. 2.
On Nov. 13, the day Brown announced the two-week freeze, new daily cases of the coronavirus were averaging a record-setting 900 per day in Oregon. Wednesday, the coronavirus’ spread had only continued to balloon, with Oregon averaging more than 1,250 cases per a day.
In response to a reporter’s question, Brown said the freeze wasn’t meant for the “long haul.”
“It is not a sustainable place for Oregon to be in,” Brown said. “I’m in the business of frankly saving lives, but also preserving livelihoods. And moving forward with these metrics, what we are trying to do is balance both things.”
Brown also acknowledged it didn’t seem right to heavily restrict Oregon counties, such as Wallowa County, that haven’t seen many infections relative to the rest of the state.
“A one-size-fits-all approach did not make sense moving forward,” Brown said.
Starting Dec. 3, “extreme risk” counties will fall under the following rules:
• Brown will allow restaurants and bars to reopen for outdoor dining only. Capacity will be limited to 50 people per establishment, and group size to six people. State public health officials are strongly encouraging take-out.
• Gyms will be allowed to lead outdoor fitness activities. Capacity will be limited to 50 people outdoors, per establishment.
• Religious organizations will be able to hold services at 25% capacity or with up to 100 people indoors, whichever results in a smaller number. Outdoors, up to 150 people will be allowed to gather. Brown’s restrictions under the two-week statewide freeze limit faith-based organization to gatherings of no more than 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
• Social get-togethers will continue to be limited to six total people, with a recommendation that no more than two households gather at a time.
• Grocery stores, retails stores and malls will be limited to 50% capacity. Currently, stores are limited to 75% capacity, which has worried some health experts given that Black Friday and the crowds of shoppers it typically attracts fall under the 75% capacity limit and not the upcoming 50% limit. When it does go into effect a week into the holiday shopping season, this new restriction will mark one area where Brown is tightening requirements.
Multnomah County was supposed to be under a four-week freeze, set to expire in mid-December. But Brown’s newly revised plan will replace that freeze.
Public health officials will use COVID-19 numbers for Monday, Nov. 30, to determine which counties fall into the “extreme risk” category and the most aggressive restrictions. Currently, public health officials estimate that will be about 21 of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Other counties will be deemed “high risk,” “moderate risk” and “lower risk” — and they will face varying degrees of lesser restrictions.
The governor’s office hasn’t announced exactly what those restrictions will be.
