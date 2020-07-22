SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced at a Wednesday, July 22, press conference that there will be additional statewide restrictions under Phase 2 of reopening plans as soon as Friday, July 24.
According to Brown, the decision to add restrictions is a result of rising COVID-19 cases throughout Oregon.
“The COVID-19 virus is continuing to spread quickly through Oregon, and additional precautions need to be taken,” Brown said.
Additional restrictions include expanding the face covering requirement to include children 5 and older.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's top health officer, said younger children are often taken care of by older individuals who are at risk, and the new extended policy is an extra protection.
People also will be required to wear face masks at the gym while working out. As for indoor venues, the maximum capacity will decrease from 250 people to 100, and social gatherings are limited to 10 or less.
Restaurants and bars will need to close by 10 p.m. instead of midnight. According to Brown, since a number of cases originate from tourism into Oregon, additional precautions will be taken, including restricting tourists who are coming from hotspot states where infection rates are high.
Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering said after counties discussed with Brown the possibility of rolling back to Phase 1, the governor recalled her decision and instead implemented the restrictions.
