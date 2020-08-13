SALEM — The Oregon Department of Education announced its last update to school reopening guidance until after the start of the school year. Updates include a new toolkit for planning for COVID-19 outbreak scenarios in schools, additions to the Comprehensive Distance Learning guidance, including guidance for limited in-person instruction and supports, new requirements for meeting the needs of students without access to online instruction, updates to safety protocols for on-site and hybrid instructional models, and updates on meal service, transportation screening and safety drills.
With this new information, schools have until Monday, Aug. 17, to submit their reopening blueprints.
According to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, for the 2020-21 school year, each public school will work under the direction of the school district to develop an Operational Blueprint for Reentry that is tailored to local needs. Charter and private schools are also required to develop a blueprint.
“Every school, under the direction of the district, determines whether they teach all students on-site, teach all students through comprehensive distance learning or utilize a hybrid model,” the document said.
In order to resume in-person learning, schools must be in a county that is no longer in baseline phase. They must also meet certain metrics: the county must have less than 10 cases per 100,000 people and 5% positive test rates or fewer in the preceding seven days for three straight weeks.
Additionally, if cases occur after the school year has started and the county has more than 20 cases per 100,000 people or a positive test rate higher than 7.5%, then school districts are to prepare to transition to distance learning. If there is a week with 30 or more cases per 100,000 or a rate of 10% or higher, comprehensive distance learning will be initiated.
There are statewide and countywide exceptions to allow some schools to reopen, according to the update. If a county has fewer than 30 cases per 100,000, kindergarten through third grade are allowed to reopen.
A district in the county is allowed to have in-person instruction for all grade levels if there are less than 30 cases per 100,000 for three weeks and if the district has less than 250 students enrolled, provided it is able to comply with the guidance set out by ODE and gain approval from its local public health agency.
When addressing the requirement for physical distancing, the Oregon Department of Education said students must never be excluded from face-to-face instruction, disciplined for struggling to learn, and/or disciplined for struggling to adhere to new procedures for how school operates. Schools and teachers are encouraged to work with students regarding any struggles that may occur when adjusting to this new model of learning.
The Oregon Department of Education maintains all students from kindergarten up and all staff must wear face coverings. While a face covering is preferred over a face shield the alternative is acceptable in certain situations. Face coverings can be removed in some situations, such as when staff are working in their private office or when a “sensory break” is given for a student who needs to remove their mask away from the other students.
If a student will not wear a face mask, they must still have access to learning. The most common way this will be done is through distance learning. However, if a student or staff member cannot wear a mask or participate in distance learning due to a disability, accommodations can be made. A school must have physician’s orders stating the child cannot wear a mask or an already established Individual Education Plan or 504 plan in place to make exceptions to the mask requirement, according to ODE’s guidelines.
Attendance is still required in distance learning, according to the ODE requirement. In distance learning or a hybrid model, if there is no interaction from a student over a 24-hour period, the student is considered absent for the day, or for the class depending on grade level. Interaction can include logging into video calls, turning in assignments, emailing a teacher or utilizing online classroom systems and logging in that day.
“Attendance data won’t and should not be used in the 2020-21 school year for comparative or accountability reporting but as a potential tool in helping understand the changes happening in how and where students learn and teachers teach,” the guidance stated. “What is most important at this time is our collective effort to support active engagement and provide resources to meet students and families experiencing challenges with staying connected.”
Regardless of the model of learning being used, ODE requires students be taught emergency preparedness. The guidance mandates 30 minutes a month be dedicated to teaching emergency procedures. For hybrid or in-person instruction, schools are required to conduct monthly fire drills, and twice a year a school must conduct an earthquake drill and a safety threat drill. COVID-19 procedures can be utilized if they do not compromise the drill, and if distancing procedures cannot be implemented the drill must be over in less than 15 minutes.
After-school programs, extracurriculars and sports must also follow ODE’s guidelines. Union County’s school districts will be announcing their complete and updated reopening plans by Aug. 17. There are no more anticipated changes to guidelines from the Oregon Department of Education before school begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.