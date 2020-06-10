LA GRANDE — It's been three months since digital images played on the screens at the Granada Theatre in La Grande.
The coronavirus-induced hiatus will officially end Friday as the venue reopens with Union County in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.
The reopening moves the theater one step closer to normalcy after what manager Patty Johnson said has been a challenging time since the cinema closed in mid-March.
"It's been hard not knowing when we would be able to open up," she said. "Luckily we were able to open the drive-in (recently). It's hard to get a rhythm going when you're not working."
Johnson said the reopening of the La Grande Drive-In a couple weeks ago helped staff find that rhythm again.
All three theater rooms at the Granada will be operating, but Johnson said alternating rows will be taped off to help the venue comply with social distancing protocols.
"We're still doing some measurement to see what I can get in each theater," she said.
She noted the largest theater of the three typically would hold a maximum of 175 moviegoers. Between the three there are 323 seats.
Staff didn't need to do a whole lot of deep cleaning to ready the venue for patrons in the lead-up to the reopen as Johnson said it already was being kept up during the closure.
"While we were closed we went through and were doing some cleaning," she said. "We were wiping down (and) cleaning off seats."
The theater will open back up with two movies that were released just days before state-imposed closures due to the coronavirus pandemic — the animated children's movie "Trolls World Tour" and the superhero actioner "Bloodshot"— but is also cracking open the vault to air an early-1980s classic, "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
The Granada was showing "Bloodshot," featuring Vin Diesel, before the closure.
"We were trying to find a kids movie," Johnson said of selecting "Trolls," and of choosing the 1981 Indiana Jones flick, she said, "We were throwing in a classic."
Showing old favorites, in fact, will probably be a theme in coming weeks with new releases unlikely until later in the summer.
"You pretty much got classics right now until July," Johnson said. "We'll be doing different things. We might bring some Star Wars in, Lord of the Rings (or) Harry Potter."
Each of the movies firing up on Friday will have three daily showings — two matinees and one in the evening. Johnson said prices have been lowered, and the Granada's website shows matinees for $5.75 and the night films at $7.75. Seniors and children get into the evening shows at the matinee price.
Once it does reopen, the the Granada Theatre will operate daily. The drive-in, which has had showings Wednesday-Sundays, will revert to a Friday-Sunday schedule after this weekend. It, too, is showing classic hits, this weekend airing a double feature of "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial" and "Jaws."
