LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics announced the activation of its Hospital Incident Command System on Tuesday, Aug. 24, as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.
The hospital will be holding several free community-wide testing events in the wake of hospital bed capacity concerns and shortages in testing supplies across the state. As of OHA’s report on Aug. 24, there are 45 ICU beds available out of 667 in Oregon.
Grande Ronde Hospital is partnering with the Union County Emergency Management Services and the Public Health Department for assistance from OHA to host community testing events in Union County.
The first testing event is scheduled for Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Bi-Mart, 2510 Adams Ave., La Grande. The hospital will be hosting the testing event every Tuesday starting on Aug. 31, and extending through September. The free event is aimed for asymptomatic and symptomatic people who will be tested with the polymerase chain reaction viral test.
Grande Ronde Hospital recommends preregistering, but it is not required to be tested at the event. Registration for the testing event can be found at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.