LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics announced in a press release Thursday, Jan. 14, it has vaccinated 380 employees and Union County first responders with an initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
This protection for front line hospital and emergency services workers against COVID-19 is part of the Oregon Health Authority's tiered plan to vaccinate Oregonians.
Along with the La Grande-based hospital's local community partners and others within the region, Laurie Marcum, the hospital's executive director of patient care services, and members of the hospital's Vaccine Task Force have been participating in discussions with the OHA on its plan, according to the press release.
"GRH formed a diverse, interdepartmental group to comprise the task force in December when the OHA discussions began on vaccine allocation under their tiered plan," the press release stated. "The OHA vaccination plan has changed and evolved over the past several weeks, and GRH has adapted to it as quickly as possible."
The hospital also reported it is collaborating with the Center for Human Development, La Grande, on how best to manage the allocations received in support of the 1a tier vaccination distribution plan. GRH has not received any of the Pfizer vaccine, but understands it will be receiving that vaccine as well.
"At this point, we can say that in addition to receiving more of the Moderna vaccine we are working through the logistics to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires storage at -80C, as well as the necessary ultra-cold storage it will require," Marcum said in the release.
The state has asked hospitals across Oregon to participate in a collaborative effort to distribute the vaccines. With the recent announcement that additional tier groups, including Oregonians age 65 and older and teachers, will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Jan. 23, Marcum said vaccination efforts are ramping up in Union County.
"We are all working together to ensure everyone in our communities who wants a vaccine will be able to get one within their tier group. We are here to support the efforts of our local health department to do so," according to Marcum.
OHA has indicated its allocation methodology for vaccines at the local level will depend on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as well as specific vaccine recommendations and any applicable safety limitations.
