Grande Ronde Hospital opens secondary care site

GRH Pavilion

Local officials selected Grande Ronde Hospital Pavilion, La Grande, as a secondary care site for residents of Union County during the COVID-19 outbreak.

LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital Pavilion is set to become a secondary care location for residents of Union County. Though not operational yet, equipment is on site in case the hospital were to recieve an influx of patients due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As we had begun to see the modeling and surge numbers coming from the state — we took action,” said Elaine LaRochelle, director of facilities at Grande Ronde Hospital. “GRH initiated the Hospital Incident Command System per our Emergency Operations Plan. Rather than wait to pull it together if we need it, we have the site ready to go.”

The site cannot provide treatment now. LaRochelle and Annette Powers from the Northeast Oregon Joint Information Center said there is not yet a need for it. When operating, the location will separate employees and patients and allow for proper air flow exchange and any medical and computer equipment needs on the ground floor.

Grande Ronde spokesperson Mardi Ford said the hospital is set up to treat 60-75 patients during the crisis, and the GRH Pavilion adds space for another 60-75. The pavilion would provide a transitional space for patients who are no longer critical but not well enough to go home, Ford said. Those who need medical care at a higher level will remain at the hospital intensive care unit and medical surgical unit.

Powers said getting supplies and equipment took working with partners and making requests to state officials. Additional cots, blankets and medical supplies were brought to Union County by the National Guard, and Snake River Correctional Institution, the state’s medium security prison in Ontario, provided a mobile kitchen and refrigerated trailer for food storage to be utilized at the secondary site.

