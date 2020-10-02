LA GRANDE — After a record-breaking 212 days, Grande Ronde Hospital announced in a press release Thursday, Oct. 1, it was stepping down its internal COVID-19 measures.
Patients will not see the change, according to hospital communications director Mardi Ford, because this is about the internal workings the hospital adapted in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit Union County.
At the time, the hospital launched its incident command system to help restructure the services to the community without getting overwhelmed by cases. Now, the hospital’s command system is stepping back.
“Duties that were under control of incident command have been returned to departments to continue operations,” incident commander Elaine LaRochelle said in the press release. “After seven months of working closely together, our command staff is well experienced in their respective positions. They will work closely with our executive leadership team, as they have been, as we continue to navigate through the current and coming COVID-19 realities.”
Some of the changes that were made under the system will remain, according to Ford. And for the foreseeable future, the hospital will require masks and social distancing and use prescreening questions before an appointment.
