LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande on Tuesday, Nov. 17, announced it anticipates making the Oregon Health Authority's report for workplace outbreaks for COVID-19.
Hospital spokesperson Mardi Ford said in a press release the outbreak is unlikely to cause any major disruptions in care and the hospital is managing staffing levels to compensate.
"The good news is that the internal processes we follow for tracing COVID-19 among our staff has worked well," according to the press release. "Unfortunately, we are not completely immune from the spread in our community."
The same day, the La Grande School District reported a staff member at Island City Elementary was diagnosed with COVID-19, the district's third employee to test positive for the virus in the last three weeks. And local law enforcement on Tuesday also announced plans to continue the focus on educating residents about Gov. Kate Brown's mandates that go into effect Wednesday to restrict gatherings and social activities to help curb the rising spread of the outbreak.
The news came as cases continued to skyrocket locally and across the state. Union County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing its most recent three-day total to 48 and overall total to 627.
The school district in a press release stated it will not be closing any buildings but likely will have to move learning to back to online formats.
"In order for us to move forward as a school district with students and staff in our buildings, our reality is we will likely need to shut down class cohorts, close and sanitize classroom locations, etc.," the release stated.
The district also reported the staff member has not been at Island City Elementary since Friday, Nov. 13, and the areas where they were working have been sanitized.
Police emphasize education first
The La Grande Police Department and Union County Sheriff's Office in a joint statement reported they have received a number of phone calls after the governor's announcement of a 14-day statewide “freeze" wanting to know what their position is when it comes to enforcing the directives, which include returning restaurants to takeout only options, limiting indoor church services to a maximum of 25 people and limiting private social gatherings to a maximum of six people from no more than two households.
"We remain united in our efforts to continue to communicate with and educate people about the directives," the press release states, "just as we have throughout this event."
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell and Sheriff-elect Cody Bowen said officers and deputies will handle responses to violations of mandates and consequences on a case-by-case basis. The police department and sheriff's office also may refer information to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to the press release, just as anyone can. The two agencies also stressed they remain busy and will prioritize calls for service that pose an immediate threat to people or property.
"Our agencies will continue to address all of these priority calls just as we always have," the joint release said. "We support our officers and deputies in exercising well-reasoned discretion and common sense in their application of enforcement especially for low level crimes and violations."
The departments asked residents to call the business line, 541-963-1017, instead of 911 if reporting a violation of the mandates.
"My thoughts are this, I want our lives back to normal," Bowen said. "I want our kids back in school. I want to shake someone's hand and read an expression on a face. I want to see smiles again. My concern is more towards the long term damage that is being to our local economy and the unforeseen social, mental and physical damages being done to our youth. I take the virus serious and those at risk should take precautions. However, I take our constitutional rights even more serious, and I'm concerned about the direction we are heading."
The Oregon State Sheriffs' Association, the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the Oregon State Police also issued a press release Tuesday stating they will continue the education-first approach of enforcing pandemic rules.
"Oregon Law Enforcement will only take enforcement action (criminal citations) as a last resort," according to the press release. "As with most enforcement decision making, discretion will be used if/when any executive order enforcement action is taken."
The associations and state police also recommend reporting executive order violations to the Oregon OSHA for workplace violations and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for bar and restaurant violations.
Grande Ronde Hospital well stocked
One of the most important reasons to flatten the curve, according to public health officials, is to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. While cases in Union County continue to rise, local hospitals remain steady in the fight against COVID-19. Ford said the hospital is prepared for a surge in cases. Should this occur, Grande Ronde Hospital will work with partner hospitals in the region to find beds and supplies for anyone who needs one.
Baker, Malhuer, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties make up the Oregon Health Authority's Region 9 for emergency response. The region has 10 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There are 26 staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the region, with seven beds available, and 37 of the 131 staffed non-ICU beds in the region remain available.
At Grande Ronde Hospital there are about 350 days worth of face shields, 1,500 days worth of gloves, 660 days worth of gowns, 3,600 days worth of N95 respirators and 1,200 days worth of surgical masks, according to OHA personal protective equipment tracking. Ford said the amount of supplies is based on a package of masks, gloves or gowns.
Wildflower comments on outbreak
While Grande Ronde anticipates making the list for workplace outbreaks, some of the Union County's 627 cases stem from the outbreak at Wildflower Lodge, La Grande. Carliene Bolen, executive director of the long-term care facility said the health and wellbeing of residents and team members remain the top priority.
"While individuals at our community have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue working together to care for our residents, protect the safety of our team members, and protect the people in our community," she said.
Bolen said Wildflower also has the support of a "senior lifestyle affiliated task force and management team comprised of various disciplines to aid us in our preparation, readiness, communication and management of the COVID-19 coronavirus." She said the facility is closely monitoring developments and guidelines for COVID-19 and following enhanced internal protocols to help control the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.