LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital announced in a press release Thursday morning, Nov. 12, it is reimplementing COVID-19 measures in support of Gov. Kate Brown's two-week pause that went into effect Wednesday.
Effective Friday, the La Grande hospital will allow only one visitor at a time per patient and the visitor must comply with all COVID-19 regulations including completing a screening and wearing a mask.
There are exceptions to this regulation, however, including if a caregiver of a patient needs assistance due to a language barrier or disability or if a person is a close family member of a patient undergoing end-of-life care. Parents also can accompany their child."
The hospital allows these circumstances even if the visitor does not pass screening, according to the press release, however the visitors will must follow mask and safety protocols.
