LA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority has included Grande Ronde Hospital in its most recent workplace outbreak report, according to a press release from GRH.
The state health authority notified GRH President and CEO Jeremy Davis of the notice on the report, which includes employers that have five or more COVID-19 test results.
“Given the current outbreak in our community, an increase in testing and contact tracing; and given the fact that Grande Ronde is the largest private employer in Union County, we had anticipated this announcement could come,” Davis said in the release.
The OHA's weekly report, which was published later Wednesday, lists the hospital has having 11 employees with cases of COVID-19.
The hospital employees more than 750 individuals.
This story will be updated.
