SALEM — Gyms can reopen under tight guidelines to control COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday, Jan 26.
The new rules for “indoor recreation” were included in an update of county risk levels.
Brown’s announcement means Mountain Valley Fitness & Health, La Grande, will be able to open again starting Jan. 29, said its executive director, Shayla Hewitt.
Hewitt said on Jan. 27 she started getting calls from members not long after Brown’s announcement, and the calls are continuing to come in. She said anyone who wants to exercise at Mountain Valley should call and make an appointment.
Hewitt said Brown’s announcement surprised her because Union County still is in the extreme risk category for COVID-19. Mountain Valley Fitness & Health is part of a center at 2519 Cove Ave. that includes Mountain Valley Therapy, which has been able to operate while fitness gyms have been closed.
There was little movement among counties from their risk levels two weeks ago. Nearly all of the state’s most populous counties were among the 26 that remained in the extreme risk category.
Under the four-tier risk ratings, counties are assigned a level based on COVID-19 spread: lower, moderate, high or extreme. As the levels go up, more health and safety measures, along with business and activity restrictions, are required.
Tillamook County was the big mover, dropping from extreme risk all the way to lower risk. Curry County went from moderate to lower. Grant rose from lower to moderate risk. All other counties remained in the current status.
The levels will be in place from Friday through Feb. 11, with the next revision announced Feb. 9.
Brown’s new guidelines allow for indoor activities that were previously banned in extreme risk counties.
Beginning Friday, a maximum of six people can be indoors at facilities such as gyms that are larger than 500 square feet. The new rules do not pertain to indoor dining.
Facilities smaller than 500 square feet allow for one-to-one customer experiences, such as personal training.
All facilities must follow guidelines on social distancing, face coverings, hygiene and cleaning of surfaces. The full updated guidance will be posted to www.coronavirus.oregon.gov by Jan. 29.
Cory Sudbrock, general manager of Grande Ronde Fitness Club, 2214 Adams Ave., La Grande, said he and his staff are in the process of determining what they will do. He said Brown’s six-person limit will make it difficult to operate the fitness center. He said having only six people in at a time while having an employee working there does not make sense financially.
“It does not pencil out,” Sudbrock said.
The general manager said he hopes to get more clarification on what the governor’s announcement means.
Sudbrock said many club members have been calling since Tuesday but that is nothing new.
“About a dozen people (club members) have been calling me every day since we closed,” Sudbrock said.
The news could be better but Sudbrock is encouraged by Brown’s step.
“It is better than staying closed,” he said. “At least it is progress.”
Brown encouraged people to exercise outdoors whenever possible.
“The science has shown us that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities when it comes to the spread of COVID 19,” she said.
But a recent drop in infection rates and the lack of a major spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter holidays allowed for some limited indoor activity during the colder winter months.
“We have seen over the last several weeks that Oregonians have largely complied with risk levels to the point that we have not seen a surge in hospitalizations that would have jeopardized hospital capacity,” Brown said.
— Observer reporter Dick Mason contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.