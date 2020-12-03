UNION — The annual lighted holiday parade in Union is set for this weekend, though it will look a bit different than in years past thanks to the pandemic.
Line-up for the parade will begin Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4:30 p.m. in front of Old West Credit Union with the procession itself beginning at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live music and a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony outside the hardware store, an open house at Buffalo Peak Golf Course and a socially distanced visit from Santa Claus.
“We have been doing it for many years. We have readjusted this year to be safe with OHA guidelines,” said Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage, representing the city of Union’s Chamber of Commerce.
Beverage said the parade will include several COVID-19 safety measures, such as markers on the sidewalks to indicate how far apart families should stay from one another. The parade also will forgo the tradition of a cornbread and chili feast.
“We will have people that’ll be keeping an eye on that and asking (attendees) to move to the next block, if necessary,” Beverage said. “And the sheriff will be there too, you know what I’m saying? They’ll be leading the parade, so we’ll make sure that we ask people to, you know, space out. And they’ll have masks too.”
Following the parade, the tree-lighting ceremony takes place outside Hometown Hardware, also the site of live music. Santa will be waiting in the gazebo in the Union City Park, where children can drop off their wish lists and say hello from a safe distance.
The Buffalo Peak Golf Course open house will begin at 6 p.m., after the tree lighting. COVID-19 safety measures also will be in place there, according to manager Dana Londin. Only 25% capacity will be allowed in the golf shop, and Londin said plans to serve snacks have been canceled.
“We’re following all the rules,” Londin said. “We’re watching how many people (are) in the golf shop. The most we might have in here might be seven or eight at any time. We’ve got sanitizer stations as soon as you come in the door, masks have to be worn and things of that nature. And if the governor says, ‘You know what, I’m sorry, you can’t do these things,’ then of course we’ll totally comply and won’t do those things.”
Even with implemented safety measures, questions remain about whether the parade will be in compliance with state restrictions on social activity. Union County remains under the most severe of those restrictions, under which “outdoor entertainment activities of any kind” are limited to a maximum of 50 people.
Liz Merah, press secretary to Gov. Kate Brown, confirmed in an email that any outdoor parade would have to be limited to no more than 50 people, including those participating in the parade, to be in compliance with the restrictions placed on Union County.
Nonetheless, Beverage said she believed it was important to proceed with the parade.
“Yes, because a parade is outside, and we need some sense of normal during this difficult time, and celebrating Christmas in an outdoor setting is something that we really need, as long as we do it safely. That’s the message I think that we’re sending is, you know, life isn’t over. We’re still going to be celebrating Christmas even if it’s going to be a little different this year.”
