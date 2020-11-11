SALEM — Oregon’s battle to slow coronavirus fell further behind over the weekend by virtually every key metric, with average daily cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates climbing to record levels.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday, Nov. 9, reported four new deaths and 723 coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s daily average from the past week to 740.
Active hospitalizations skyrocketed to 269. And Oregon’s test positivity rate from over the weekend was a concerning 14.4%.
Each indicator has nearly doubled from two weeks ago, underscoring a troubling trajectory that shows no sign of stalling.
What’s more, the rate of transmission appears to be increasing, with Oregon ranking sixth and ninth highest in the country, according to coronavirus tracking websites previously cited by the state health authority.
Hoping to slow spread, Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a two-week “pause” on social gatherings in Multnomah, Marion, Jackson, Umatilla and Malheur counties, and Monday added Washington, Clackamas, Baker and Union counties.
But with infections already circulating, and the new restrictions not going into effect until Wednesday, the state likely is poised to see more infections and hospitalizations ahead.
Throughout the pandemic, Oregon has recorded fewer cases and deaths per capita than almost any state in America. The state’s latest upswing mirrors surging cases and hospitalizations across the country.
Hospitalizations appear to be the most significant measure as Brown contemplates additional restrictions on gatherings or businesses. Brown said she hopes to avoid financially harmful measures but said it may be necessary without seeing improvement before Thanksgiving.
Officials are concerned that without action, Oregonians may not receive quality medical care if hospitals become overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.
The state in late October said hospitals could reach capacity by mid- to late December. That was before the latest surge in cases.
