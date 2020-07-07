IMBLER — The members of Imbler High School’s class of 2020 ended their high school careers with an outdoor ceremony on the Fourth of July.
Eleven of the 13 graduating students stood on the stage as their parents and supporters watched from vehicles on the Lee Lowe Field.
Although the seniors finished their classes in April, district officials decided to wait to hold a ceremony in the hopes of an indoor graduation as the school has done in years past. That tradition did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Imbler Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell said she and the graduating class enjoyed the outdoor commencement.
“Several students asked why we haven’t held festivities outside before,” Lakey-Campbell said.
The ceremony honored all of the graduating seniors, even the two who did not attend. This, along with only letting a limited number of people onto the field near the stage, allowed the school to follow Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders banning large gatherings of more than 25 people. For those who wished to watch the ceremony, Imbler School District livestreamed the commencement on Facebook.
“Nobody could have predicted our senior year would be cut so short,” valedictorian Benjamin Wagner said in his speech. “But just like the reason given for the cutoff, this is only a small part of our lives. We will move on and soon 2020 will be but a distant memory.”
