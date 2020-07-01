IMBLER — Imbler High School’s graduation plans have been finalized, and they are marked by the presence and absence of tradition.
Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July near the south end zone of the school’s football field. The only spectators will be the families of the graduates, who will watch from their vehicles parked on the field.
This break from tradition allows for everyone attending to conform to social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the Independence Day commencement will have a sense of normalcy for the seniors, who will sit together on the graduation stage, maintaining a long-standing custom.
In addition, all seniors will receive their diplomas Saturday from the school board’s chair, Pam Glenn, continuing the tradition of the head of the school board presenting the diplomas.
The end result is Imbler commencement may be the most traditional of any high school in Union County this year.
“We want our seniors to have as normal a graduation as possible,’’ said Imbler School District Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell.
She said the high school is in a better position to do this while conforming to social distancing rules because it has a class of only 13, one of its smallest in several years.
The families of the graduates will each be allowed to bring two vehicles to commencement and will have to remain in them during the ceremony. Each senior has received two tickets for the entrance of family vehicles to the graduation. Drivers of vehicles without a ticket will not be able to attend the graduation.
Drivers will be required to park in spaces, which will be drawn on the football field.
Those speaking at the graduation ceremony include valedictorian Ben Wagner and salutatorian Brendan Colwell.
Following the graduation, families will be able to leave their vehicles to have a photographer take photos with their graduates. Families will come up one at a time for photos and then return to their vehicles.
Lakey-Campbell said it is likely all of the school’s graduating seniors will be able to attend the ceremony. All have remained in the Grande Ronde Valley except one student who went to Utah but is expected to be at Saturday’s ceremony.
The Imbler School Board decided in May to schedule the graduation ceremony for July 4 in the hopes the pandemic would have dissipated in Union County to the point social distancing standards would be relaxed, allowing for a traditional graduation in the high school gym.
These plans were derailed by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The board in May also was hopeful that after the graduation ceremony, students could ride in Imbler’s annual Fourth of July parade, Lakey-Campbell said.
That hope ended when the city of Imbler canceled the event because of the pandemic.
