IMBLER — It was a familiar refrain Thursday, Aug. 12, during the Imbler School Board meeting.
“I hear what you’re saying,” Imbler interim superintendent Doug Hislop routinely and calmly told a gymnasium full of parents and community members voicing opposition to recent school mask mandates handed down by Gov. Kate Brown.
While board members attempted to level with a frustrated crowd, little ground was made as the they faced a decision on the mandate. The school board ultimately passed its Opening of School Guidelines for the 2021-22 school year, requiring students to wear masks in indoor settings.
“I don’t want to throw our teachers under the bus,” Board Member Ken Patterson said. “We’re in a really tough spot.”
The "tough spot" is the potential fines and loss of licenses handed down from the state for violating the mandate. Schools can be fined $500 for each student not wearing a mask, while teachers who do not enforce the mandate can potentially lose their teaching license.
The school board’s special meeting opened with public comments, with approximately 10 individuals approaching the microphone to speak. Several speakers had previously spoke out during school board meetings in La Grande and Union. Some Imbler parents also voiced concerns and some even announced that they would not be sending their kids to school next year.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells took the microphone, just one day after taking public comments at the Union School Board meeting. Wells voiced his personal dislike of wearing masks, but emphasized that the community should support and trust Hislop and the board in doing what they can to protect teachers and students.
Following the open comment section, several board members voiced concerns and oppositions to the mandate rule. Board Member Jason Beck encouraged the community to oppose the mandates and suggested that lawyers could get involved to get around the ruling.
This section of the meeting started a lengthy public discussion in which members of the crowd spoke their opinions, with some walking out in disgust after saying their part. Hislop and other board members answered questions and concerns, but little progress was made.
“We have to take a stand,” one parent said during the open discussion. “If we don’t now, who will?”
The major concern of the board members was the loss of license for teachers and fines that could be imposed on the school. One Imbler teacher in the audience stood up and voiced her fear in losing her job and the repercussions that could come as a result of the mandate enforcement.
Board members tried to appease individuals in the crowd throughout the meeting, but common ground was ultimately not found in the back-and-forth discussions. The Imbler School Board passed the mask guidelines, drawing a large walkout from most in attendance.
Imbler joins school districts in Wallowa County, along with La Grande and Union school districts in enforcing the governor’s mandate to start the 2021 school year.
