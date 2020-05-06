You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Imbler School District budget picture clouded by COVID-19

  • 0

IMBLER — The Imbler School District’s budget committee received a look at a best-case scenario for 2020-21 Tuesday night but was warned the need for possible spending cuts likely looms due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The budget committee was presented with a proposed total budget of $9.57 million for 2020-21, down $432,000 from the present year’s spending plan because this year’s budget includes money for the bus barn and food service storage building projects, which the district completed this school year. The proposed 2020-21 budget would allow the school district to retain all of its staff and make no program reductions, said Imbler School District Deputy Clerk Teressa Dewey.

The sobering news is the budget was built on the basis of the Feb. 25 Oregon Economic Forecast, the one most recently released. This forecast was made before COVID-19 crippled the nation’s economy because of shelter-in-place directives aimed at stopping its spread.

In Oregon, “stay home, save lives” executive orders have hit funding for state-funded services hard by putting thousands of people out of work. This will have a major impact on the money the state has to fund public programs like education because income tax is a major source of its revenue.

This places a portion of the $9 billion the Legislature approved for the funding of public education for the 2019-21 biennium in jeopardy.

“There is significant uncertainty about the financial outlook for the 2020-21 school year. The COVID-19 global pandemic has drastically changed the outlook in Oregon from just a few months ago,’’ Imbler School District Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell said in her budget message.

Each reduction of $100 million would cost the Imbler School District about 5% of its budget, and plans are being made by the school district for such possible revenue cuts. Lakey-Campbell said the Imbler School District could absorb a 5% cut without making any staff or program reductions. She said, though, that program reductions would be needed if there is a 10% reduction.

An element in Imbler’s favor is its strong contingency fund of about $1 million, which could be used to buffer the impact of revenue reductions, the superintendent said.

Lakey-Campbell said the school district will have a much clearer idea of what its budget will be when the state’s May 20 economic forecast is released.

General assignment reporter

Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.