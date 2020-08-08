IMBLER — Imbler Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell said she wants to see students return to in-person classes starting Aug. 31, but at the school board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5, it sounded like that was a less likely option.
Lakey-Campbell said several parents have notified the district their child would not attend classes if they are held in person. The main reason: Most of the parents don’t want their children to wear masks, one of the state’s requirements for schools to allow students and staff in classrooms in the fall. As a result, the district is looking at ways for students at home to receive their education from Imbler teachers.
The school board liked the idea of teachers streaming their classes from their classrooms. This would mean students who are attending class online would get the same instruction as students who are on site, rather than from another teacher via distance education with the InterMountain Educational Service District.
“You have people who don’t want to do on-site schooling because of the masks, but they want Imbler teachers,” Lakey-Campbell said. “So how can we make this work?”
However, this option comes with concern about students’ privacy. Lakey-Campbell explained if a teacher is streaming from a classroom and a student is called away for special education services, there is concern that information will reach those who are not privy to the student’s special education status.
“We don’t know who is watching at home,” Lakey-Campbell said. “Mom and dad or someone in background may hear ‘so-and-so, you need to go to Ms. Creech’s class,’ and now they know that kid is in special ed. And that is a privacy issue.”
The school board circulated suggestions about how to protect students’ privacy, including waivers and arranging students who are in a special education program into a separate cohort.
School board members said the biggest problem they have is trying to finalize plans while the rules keep changing. Board members also brought up the concern that teachers were not trained in distance learning and virtual teaching.
While many of the teachers have taken it upon themselves to learn about best practices, Lakey-Campbell said, they need more support. The InterMountain Educational Service District is scheduled to teach a one-day course about comprehensive distance learning. While Lakey-Campbell said this is a good thing, she and board members don’t believe it will be enough.
“None of us have been trained to teach in a distance-learning situation,” Lakey-Campbell said. “We have been trained (for in-person teaching), and we went into the profession because we wanted to work with kids in the building.”
The Oregon Department of Education will drop its next school metrics update on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Lakey-Campbell said the district will continue to work toward an education plan. Oregon school districts have until Aug. 15 to submit those plans to the state for approval.
