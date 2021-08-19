SALEM — Oregonians with compromised immune systems appear to be at the front of the line to receive booster shots against COVID-19 as part of a nationwide push to prolong immunity in the battle against the highly contagious delta variant.
The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday, Aug. 16, that it would implement federal guidelines and authorize third vaccine doses to immunocompromised Oregonians.
Effective Thursday immunocompromised Oregonians can receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as early as 28 days after receiving their second dose.
The state’s announcement came just hours before reports that federal health officials are expected to recommend all Americans, regardless of age, receive a COVID-19 “booster” shot eight months after receiving their second dose, according to The Associated Press.
The Food and Drug Administration updated its Emergency Use Authorizations last week for mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna, recommending those with moderately or severely compromised immune systems receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal health officials used available data on the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of mRNA vaccines to make their recommendations. Additional doses of vaccines that don’t use mRNA, such as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, have not yet been recommended by health experts.
Immunocompromised people would need to wait only at least 28 days after their second mRNA shot to receive their third. Unlike a booster shot, which is typically administered when a person’s immunity has waned, a third dose is meant to protect immunocompromised people who didn’t have an adequate response to the first two doses of the vaccine.
Immunocompromised people are defined as people whose immune responses have been lowered, including solid organ transplant recipients, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, and people undergoing certain chemotherapy treatments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oregon Health Authority said people who believe they are eligible should speak with their health care providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.