PORTLAND — During Oregon’s ongoing COVID-19 surge, doctors say that they are seeing sicker and younger patients than at any other point throughout the pandemic.
As of Monday, Aug. 30, 280 people had died due to COVID-19 in Oregon — at least one-tenth of those who died were 50 years or younger. The youngest COVID-19 related death this month was a 19-year-old. Officials say the overwhelming amount of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.
The delta variant is more contagious than previous variants, state Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said last week, and probably causing more severe disease in children.
“Please get vaccinated if you can and wear a mask to help stop COVID from spreading, especially to kids who can’t yet get the vaccine,” Sidelinger said.
During the week of Aug. 15, the most recent data published by the state health authority, there was a record number of weekly pediatric COVID-19 cases — 1,871. Officials say the increase is fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. In addition, children younger than 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“While an increase in COVID cases is difficult news to hear, it’s especially disheartening when there is a sharp rise in serious cases among the youngest people in our community,” Sidelinger said.
In June, Gov. Kate Brown lifted Oregon’s coronavirus-related restrictions.
However, since lifting restrictions, COVID-19 cases have increased at a rapid rate. During August, Oregon shattered previous hospitalization and case numbers for the state.
COVID-19 had hospitalized 1,120 people in Oregon as of Aug. 30. Prior to this month, the record number of hospitalizations in the state was 622, which was set in November when vaccines were not yet available.
As of Aug. 30, there were just 39 adult intensive care unit beds available in Oregon. More than 90% of the state’s ICU and hospital beds are full. Health officials say the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.
