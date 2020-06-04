UNION COUNTY — The Union County Incident Management Team has transferred command of coronavirus response to the Center for Human Development Inc., Union County Public Health, according to a press release form the Northeast Oregon Joint Information Center.
“The local response to COVID-19 has slowed to a pace that allowed this transition,” the press release said.
Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the center, said the rate of the disease is not overwhelming the systems in the county and people are able to manage tasks within their normal work hours, which has lessened the need for the Incident Management Response Team. In taking over command, Brogoitti said, there will be no significant changes.
“We have been and will continue to do the work we are required to do,” Brogoitti said. “We will continue to take a lead role in the public health specific components to the response.”
The team consisted of 30 representatives from various agencies and fields, including emergency services, law enforcement and medicine.
The local joint information center also reported it is concluding daily updates, and individual organizations will provide information regarding the coronavirus and COVID-19. However, the management team and information center will resume operations should the need arise.
