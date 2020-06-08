JOSEPH —Joseph Charter School showed a style all its own for Saturday’s graduation.
One student rode in on horseback. Another arrived via stagecoach.
Joseph held its graduation on the school football field, but with ominous skies and thunderstorms predicted, hedged the bet with a large tent that covered speakers. Parents and family members were permitted to attend. “Pomp and Circumstance” heralded the entry of seniors, who were chauffeured in everything from a new Toyota Tacoma pickup to a vintage Ford pickup to a slick black Camaro convertible to a stagecoach and 2019 Chief Joseph Days’ queen, Rylee Wilcox rode her palomino.
Students ringed the outside of the tent while Principal Sherri Kilgore bid an emotional and inspiring farewell to the class of 2020.
“You are the leaders of a new decade,” she said. “2020 is a wonderful time to graduate, and to move forward, to accomplish amazing things, which I know that all of you will do. But I want you to move forward with fortitude, with responsibility, with faith that things will be getting better. I want you to move forward with the theme of transformation. Make the changes in the social, cultural and environment ways that we need, to make this world a better place.”
The number of people under the big top tent was limited to 25 by the Phase 1 guidelines still in effect — two family members for each senior. School faculty members provided their messages to seniors via recordings, rather than in person.
The three co-valedictorians, Camille Crenshaw, Ellyse Tingelstad, and Malichi Roberts, urged their classmates to live fully rounded, purposeful lives, and then dispensed senior gifts, including a bright wig for Ashlie McAfee, a red Dodge keychain to Carson Littlepage and a fireman’s hat for Ronny Morello.
Tingelstad made the parting comments for the three co-valedictorians quoting from the song “Quiet your Mind” by the Zac Brown Band:
“The song is about trying to find a perspective on life that keeps us sane,” she said. “’Quiet your mind, soak it all in, it’s a game you can’t win, enjoy the ride.’ … I wish you all a future where only you decide your definition of success, all while enjoying every single moment along the way.”
