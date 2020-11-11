LA GRANDE — La Grande School District kindergarten through third-grade students will return to comprehensive distance learning Monday, Nov. 16.
Superintendent George Mendoza delivered the news at a virtual town hall Tuesday night, Nov. 10, about the impact of rising COVID-19 rates in Union County on his district.
Mendoza said the two-week pause that Gov. Kate Brown is asking Union County and eight other counties to make because of rising COVID-19 rates does not address schools, but Union County’s increasing numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 nevertheless will have a major impact on the La Grande School District. Mendoza explained that the rising rates will force the district to again go into full Comprehensive Distance Learning mode. This means all students will again have to attend their classes virtually. The change will affect younger students, those in kindergarten through third grade, since they are the only ones receiving all of their instruction onsite. Students in grades four through 12 still use the CDL model.
The district’s K-3 students have been receiving instruction on site since Oct. 5 after starting the school year with distance learning. They will switch back to CDL beginning Monday, Nov. 16. Mendoza said the teachers the rest of this week will be helping their students prepare to again receive CDL instruction, including making sure they have the proper equipment.
The switch back to CDL for K-3 students is necessary under the state’s latest COVID-19 metrics for schools, released Oct. 30.
Mendoza said switching the district back to full CDL is a discouraging move.
“I don’t feel that I am beating COVID-19. I feel that COVID-19 is getting the best of me at times,” Mendoza said.
About two weeks ago, the superintendent said, it appeared the school district was close to being able to provide onsite instruction for all students due to low COVID-19 rates. He noted that in October Union County had 49 COVID-19 cases, an average of 1.38 per day.
“We were excited about the possibility,” Mendoza said.
This sense of optimism evaporated, when COVID-19 rates spiked this month. As of Nov. 9, he said, Union County already has had 67 cases in November, an average of 7.4 per day.
Mendoza said many of the new cases can be traced to direct exposure with people who have COVID-19. Direct exposure is defined as being less than 6 feet from someone with the virus for a total of at least 15 minutes in a one day. The superintendent urged everyone in the community to always practice social distancing.
“We have to improve in this area, it is so important,” Mendoza said.
Statistics that the superintendent presented indicate that through Tuesday, four staff members and three students in the La Grande School District tested positive for COVID-19 during the preceding two weeks. In addition, two people with organizations contracted to provide services to the school district have tested positive, Mendoza said.
The superintendent said he still is hopeful all students will be able to return to school sometime in the near future. He ardently wants this because he said CDL is not bringing out the best in students. He noted student attendance is down 3% from a year ago.
Mendoza also shared statistics indicating that at La Grande High School, which is on a semester grading system, 42% of its freshmen are on track to get at least one F, along with 27.3% of sophomores, 28.5% of juniors and 16.9% of seniors. The good news for LHS students is that it is not uncommon for students to make big improvements the second half of a semester.
At La Grande Middle School, the number of students on its fall term honor roll is 173, which is nearly 50 students less than last year.
Mendoza said he believes student performance and attendance could be improved with help from parents.
“Parents need to help students stay engaged,” the La Grande superintendent said.
Mendoza said he would like nothing better than to have all students return to campus, noting he is intensely focused on this objective.
“We need to bring them back,” he said.
