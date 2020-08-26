LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday, Aug. 26, announced it is starting an after-school program.
The move is to address “an overwhelming community need as outlined by the results of our community survey,” according to the press release from McKayla Nitz, the city’s recreation supervisor, to help provide child care to families during the COVID-19 crisis.
Due to the restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus, the city will be able to serve only 15 children a week, the press release stated, and registration will be week by week and first come, first served. Registration also will open for the next week each Tuesday.
The child care is at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., in the classroom behind the gym from 1-5 p.m., with late pickup until 5:15 p.m. The cost is $60 per week (cost per week will be adjusted for short school weeks).
All registrations are online at www.lagrandeparks.org.
Scroll down to find “Extended After School Child Care” and click “enroll now.”
Each day, Parks and Rec will provide children with the following:
• Homework help
• Outside play time
• Arts and crafts
• Snacks
• Science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) activities
• Bike and pedestrian safety through the city’s Safe Routes to School Program
