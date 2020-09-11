LA GRANDE — As with most everything in 2020, La Grande’s annual end-of-summer block party was different this year.
Rather than residents gathering downtown along Adams Avenue for free food, music and activity booths, Celebrate La Grande organizers created a free drive-thru event Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Union County Fairgrounds.
“When we met as a committee this summer we were trying to decide if we could still hold the event in a safe manner, and we all were dedicated to continuing because we feel like it is an important thing to do,” event volunteer Haley Hines said. “We came up with the drive-thru idea so people don’t have to get out of their cars.”
Changing the structure of the Celebrate La Grande block party came out of the need to take measures to protect residents from COVID-19 while still offering a way to celebrate the end of summer.
Those in attendance participated for various reasons, from getting a hot dog, chips and ice cream to seeing friends. Although there was no mingling, community volunteers brought the food to the car and visited briefly with the people they were serving. Activity bags were also given to children.
Larry and Shirley Cates of La Grande said they come to the event every year, and even though the pandemic required a different format, they were excited to be here again.
“There is no music, no Max Square, no kids running around,” Shirley Cates said. “Those things make the event what it is. But I just love coming, especially for the sauerkraut.”
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell and Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford grilled the hot dogs alongside other community volunteers. Bell said he enjoys coming out to the event to see the community and make some tasty food.
“I only like hot dogs when they’re grilled or roasted anyway,” Bell said. “Far better than boiling them. The more charred the better.”
Christine Jarski, the city’s economic development director, drove through the event, taking the opportunity to see people she normally doesn’t talk with at her job.
“Celebrate La Grande is one of my favorite events,” Jarski said. “Given the bizarre circumstances, I think this is one of the best ways to do the event still.”
Ken Foster brought his children to the drive-thru as a way to get them out of the house. He said the hot dogs and ice cream were the most exciting part of the event.
“Plus it means I don’t have to cook dinner,” Foster said.
