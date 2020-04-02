You are the owner of this article.
La Grande City Council declares emergency

LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening. The move was the first of several actions the council took in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I have never been in a council meeting like this," Mayor Steve Clements said to open the meeting, which he, Councilor Justin Rock and City Manager Robert Strope attended in person at the council chambers while the rest of the council attended via video conference, a measure to maintain social distance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency declaration authorizes Strope to take whatever measures he deems necessary to help relieve the effects of COVID-19 in La Grande. Strope's first action was to propose a resolution to help fund local businesses.

The city will take $300,000 out of the contingency fund to provide loans up to $10,000 to businesses at a 1% interest rate.

"I don't think the city should make any money off of this," Councilor Corrine Dutto said. "If a local business closes, the city is in trouble." 

Strope said this funding is not to help offset losses or repair issues prior to the pandemic but instead to help keep doors open, particularly for essential businesses such as retail stores and restaurants. 

"We are putting a band-aid on while businesses restructure and apply for state and federal loans and grants," Strope said. 

The council unanimously passed the loan program and the subsequent resolution to transfer the funds to the city manager's control. Applications for the new loans open Monday and close Wednesday at 5 p.m. If any money remains, Strope said there may be additional rounds for applications. 

The council also gave Strope the authority to apply for and manage funds as part of the Community Development Block Grant, which would provide $2.5 million for nine local economic development districts. 

Strope also announced La Grande police Lt. Gary Bell will serve as chief of police, but the city manager did not set a start date. Bell will succeed Chief Brain Harvey, who in early March announced his retirement effective May 4.

