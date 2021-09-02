LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The resolution comes on the heels of Gov. Kate Brown’s recent COVID-19 mandates and a record-high 620 positive cases in Union County during August.
“This is about having the flexibility to take action if we need to respond to the pandemic,” City Manager Robert Strope said.
The declaration of a state of emergency allows the city to adopt measures and take action in order to safeguard the health and safety of residents in La Grande in the case of disaster. The city has the authority to transfer or redirect funds needed for an emergency, alter how essential city meetings are held, suspend code enforcement actions, suspend utility shutoffs, limit how residents can congregate, reduce city hours, close city property, adjust city work schedules and adopt procedures advocated by federal and state agencies like the CDC and OHA.
Strope emphasized that the actions listed in the resolution are currently precautionary and aimed at giving the city the flexibility to act quickly in case of an emergency. He noted that in the case of a disaster related to COVID-19, the declaration allows the city the ability to circumvent procurement rules and timelines in place that could slow down crisis management attempts. Strope stated that any of the listed authorities would be brought in front of the council at an emergency meeting if needed to be put into action.
“It doesn’t change anything now and it doesn’t take anything away from the city, it just allows the city to pull certain levers should we need to,” City Councilor Nicole Howard said in support of the resolution. “I think giving the city that kind of flexibility is smart.”
An emergency declaration was in place earlier in the pandemic and the Union County Board of Commissioners is still currently operating under a state of emergency. The declaration allows the city to access state and federal funds and opens the door for assistance in case of an emergency.
Mayor Steve Clements stressed the need for flexibility in rallying resources and funds in case of an emergency and emphasized his confidence in Strope to bring any potential use of authority in front of the council before taking action.
City Councilors John Bozarth and Mary Ann Miesner raised concerns with the resolution and prompted a discussion between Strope, Clements and the other council members. Ultimately, the resolution declaring a state of emergency passed by a unanimous vote. The state of emergency remains in place for 60 days or until discontinued by the city.
The council also discussed the extended deadline of the Community Development Grant, which will allow more time to distribute grant funds to local businesses in Union County. The city has a remaining $46,000 out of the original $150,000 grant that can still be distributed.
Anne Morrison was selected to fill a vacancy in the planning commission and a resolution was passed on a 5-2 vote to increase bet amounts for social gaming. A La Grande business owner proposed the update of bet amounts and is looking to open a social gaming location in downtown La Grande now that the resolution passed.
