LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, has launched a new service to provide stories and more for all ages over the phone.
With the library building closed and most library programs online, the need to serve those in the community with limited technology access became apparent, according to the Friday afternoon press release from Library director Kip Roberson. So the library now provides Dial-A-Story.
The only thing you need to use this service is a telephone. Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day for free by calling 541-624-6339. Callers can choose from a menu of nine stories, including at least one least in Spanish.
The initial lineup for youth includes “Summer Song” by Kevin Henkes, “Sheep Take a Hike” by Nancy Shaw and “Happy Pig Day” by Mo Willems. Adults can enjoy Mark Twain’s short story “Curious Dream” and poems by various authors.
The story lineup will change regularly, according to the press release, and library staff and local “celebrities” record most of the content with some coming from Librivox.com, a company that records readings of items in the public domain.
Diversity also will be an ongoing part of the story mix.
“Part of our plan is to incorporate all the different cultures living in La Grande and Eastern Oregon into the stories that we record,” Roberson said. “It’s important that we recognize and acknowledge the library serves everyone.”
More libraries nationwide are offering the service, according to Roberson. For more information about library resources, go to cookmemoriallibrary.org.
