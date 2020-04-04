La Grande establishes loans to help businesses

LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening. The move was the first of several actions the council took in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I have never been in a council meeting like this,” Mayor Steve Clements said to open the meeting, which he, Councilor Justin Rock and City Manager Robert Strope attended in person in council chambers while the rest of the council attended via video conference, a measure to maintain social distance due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The emergency declaration authorizes Strope to take whatever measures he deems necessary to help relieve the effects of COVID-19 in La Grande. Strope’s first action was to propose a resolution to help fund local businesses.
The city will take $300,000 out of the contingency fund to provide loans up to $10,000 to businesses at a 1% interest rate. To qualify, a business must be physically in La Grande; must have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 but generally stable before the crisis; and must have 50 employees or less when operating at full scale.
“I don’t think the city should make any money off of this,” Councilor Corrine Dutto said. “If a local business closes, the city is in trouble.”
Strope said this funding is not to offset losses or pay for repair issues that existed prior to the pandemic but instead to help keep doors open, particularly for essential businesses such as retail stores and restaurants.
“We are putting a Band-Aid on while businesses restructure and apply for state and federal loans and grants,” Strope said.
The council unanimously passed the loan program and the subsequent resolution to transfer the funds to the city manager’s control. Applications for the new loans open Monday and close Wednesday at 5 p.m. If any money remains, Strope said there may be additional rounds for applications.
The council also gave Strope the authority to apply for and manage funds as part of the Community Development Block Grant, which will provide $2.5 million to local economic development districts statewide.
Bell becomes new police chiefStrope announced Wednesday evening at the conclusion of the city council meeting that Lt. Gary Bell of the police department will be La Grande’s new chief of police.
“I was excited with the offer and feel extremely honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve our community in this capacity,” Bell said. “The support I have received from inside the department and from the community is very humbling.”
Bell began working as an officer with the La Grande police 26 years ago, rising to become the second in command. His work has included serving as the media contact for the department and now brings him the opportunity to lead the group of 31 employees.
“I’m looking forward to strengthening already great relationships with our professional partners and with stakeholders in our community,” Bell said.
Strope did not announce when Bell would start the job. Bell said he does not plan to make any drastic changes to the department but does hope to fill some vacancies as soon as possible. He said he is excited to bring lessons he has learned as a police officer and his core values to his new position.
“I will continue to do all I can to support our police officers, 911 dispatchers, and professional staff at the department, which in turn leads to our collectively achieving mission success and a safe community where we can live, work, recreate and raise our families,” Bell said.
Bell will succeed Chief Brian Harvey, who announced his retirement at the beginning of March. Harvey served the last 11 years as police chief and said it was time to take a step away. Harvey’s retirement is effective May 4.
“Chief Harvey is leaving us in excellent shape, and we have many really good things happening at the department,” Bell said. “I will ensure we stay the course and adhere to our values, which will help us achieve continued successes.”
