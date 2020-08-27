LA GRANDE — La Grande residents Sally Snyder and Sandy Roth started the La Grande Farmers Market in 1980. In its beginnings it was the Blue Mountain Producers operating in a vacant lot at the northwest corner of North Fir Street and Monroe Avenue. Over the next 40 years, the style, location and managers of the market have changed, but what remains the same is the commitment to providing fresh, locally sourced products and produce Saturday mornings from May to October.
The early years
It wasn’t until the summer of 2003 the La Grande Farmers Market found its home at Max Square downtown. Its first location was the vacant lot at 1215 Adams Ave., then the co-founders of Sunflower Books, Anne Stephens and Lani Schroeder, volunteered the side yard at the now-closed bookstore at 1114 Washington St., where the market operated until 2002.
“It started quite small with lots of mothers with children,” Stephens said. “We had an old apple tree in the backyard and an old plum tree that produced profusely. There was a wooden picnic table under the apple tree where people sat to visit. We enjoyed having the market.”
When the market began, Snyder and Roth had little knowledge about running a farmers market. Snyder said it was something they thought the area needed, and they brought people together to help set it up.
“It was homegrown as an idea,” Snyder said. “We didn’t do any research on farmers markets, we just thought it was important to have produce from small growers available in La Grande.”
Finding its home
The La Grande Farmers Market established its home in Max Square in 2003. Under manager Julie Keniry the market became a nonprofit entity with help from Oregon Rural Action. Under this new management, the market’s produce became eligible for EBT/SNAP benefits and WIC vouchers. This work helped grow the market’s attendance and make shopping affordable, Keniry said.
Keniry also established the Tuesday market, giving residents a second day during the week to shop for fresh produce.
Leaders expand scope
Beth Wasley took on the position of market manager from 2010-2018. Wasley brought more variety of items to the market through inviting new vendors, and with the market’s growth it expanded onto a portion of Fourth Street.
Wasley also established several special shopping days, such as Salsa Day, Pie Day and Kids Day, where children could sell what they grew or created. She also worked with local restaurants Side A Brewing, Yia Yia Nikki’s and Hines Meat Co. to provide food and drinks during a monthly beer garden.
In 2015 the market joined the Oregon Double Up Food Bucks Program, which helps SNAP recipients access fresh produce by providing an additional dollar, up to $10, for each dollar spent on SNAP-eligible foods. This program continues to be offered today through state and local community support.
Today’s market
The La Grande Farmers Market’s 2020 season has seen multiple changes.
Shaletta Baldwin stepped in as the new market manager in June, and due to the pandemic, the market adjusted its layout and required shoppers wear masks. Artists and craftspeople sold items in previous years at the market, but for the 2020 season, the market is allowing only the sale of consumables.
Baldwin brings more than a decade of marketing and event planning experience and was involved with a Seattle area farmers market before coming to La Grande. She also manages the Baker City Farmers Market.
“There is a unique energy at the La Grande Farmers Market,” Baldwin said. “Customers, vendors and market staff alike are so supportive of one another and they truly care about this market. They take such pride in what they do and rightfully so. It is the people — the La Grande Farmers Market community — that make me so proud to be the market manager.”
