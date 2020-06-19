LA GRANDE — The La Grande Farmers Market has a temporary new home.
Beginning Saturday, the market will move to Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue in the parking lot of Eastern Oregon Net, Inc.
The market is moving from its previous location at Max Square at the request of the city because of the COVID-19 spike in Union County. It will continue operating at the EONI parking lot until it can return to Max Square.
La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said in light of the Union County Board of Commissioners recommending COVID-19 restrictions roll back to Phase I and the city closing its facilities, it would not be a good idea for the city to be encouraging gatherings on public property.
“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Strope sad.
Jessica Bogard, manager of the La Grande Farmers Market, said she is very grateful for the support the market has received from the city. Market organizers contend it is important the event continues. Bogard said famers cannot suspend their food production and emphasized that during a pandemic it is more important than ever that healthy food remains available.
Because of the strict social distancing rules the market follows, and because it is outdoors, Bogard said she believes it is safer than an indoor grocery store.
The market’s schedule will remain the same: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m.
