La Grande Farmers Market opens Saturday

LA GRANDE — A new page will be added to the noteworthy story of the La Grande Farmers Market this weekend.
The La Grande Farmers Market, which has traditionally opened the third weekend of May, will make its 2020 debut on schedule Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Max Square in downtown La Grande despite the COVID-19 crisis. The city of La Grande last week granted the market permission to operate after its leaders worked to set up a series of stringent safety guidelines.
“We just want everyone to be safe,” said Liberty Avila, president of the La Grande Farmers Market Board of Directors.
Jessica Bogard, manager of the market, said it is critical not to delay the opening.
“Farmers have crops ready for market now. We had to open so they could make a living,” said Bogard, noting at least 23 vendors list the La Grande Farmers Market as a primary or significant source of annual income.
Avila agreed and said it is critical during the COVID-19 crisis to help maintain the region’s food supply chain. The board president also said the market will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this year.
“It is one of the longest running (farmers markets) in the state,” Avila said.
In keeping with tradition, the market will be open each Tuesday starting May 19. This year the Tuesday market will be open from 3-6 p.m.
The La Grande Farmers Market schedule and location has not not changed, but its rules have due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The market will use two entrances, and new regulations call for booths to be at least 6 feet apart, for shopper lines to be chalked in 6-foot increments and for the market never to have an average of more than one person per 90 square feet. The number of people at the rope-off site will be monitored to make sure this threshold is not exceeded.
The rules also prohibit loitering or socializing, and nobody will be allowed to eat on the premises. Vendors are being encouraged to round up their prices to the next dollar to limit the number of coins and bills exchanged during transactions.
Avila is confident customers will adjust to the new rules with limited difficulty because of what they have experienced during the pandemic.
“We are definitely used to doing things in a different manner,” she said.
For a complete list of the rules, visit the La Grande Farmers Market website. www.lagrandefarmersmarket.org.
Thanks to a state grant, available again through the market’s six-month season is the Double Up Food Bucks program. The program allows the market to double the value of the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
At the La Grande Farmers Market, anyone making up to $10 in purchases with an EBT card will receive another $10 to spend at the market.
“It will help those who are the most vulnerable,” Bogard said.
Customers spent $6,000 in state Double Up Bucks at the La Grande Farmers Market in 2019.
