LA GRANDE — All La Grande School District students in kindergarten through third grade will be able to begin attending on-site classes starting Monday, Oct. 5.
School District Superintendent George Mendoza in a letter to staff, parents and community members announced the district has met the state’s COVID-19 standards for providing on-site classes for K-3 students. Until now, all students in the district have had o take classes online.
There will not be a staggered start and the school day will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the letter.
If families of K-3 students do not want their child to return, they will need to visit with their teacher and principal, Mendoza wrote. The district could encourage families to transition to La Grande Virtual Learning Academy for long-term distance education.
Students that cannot attend onsite because of short-term illness, quarantine, or other medical situations will have access to asynchronous learning from their student’s teacher. This means instead of receiving live instruction they will receive recorded videos, written materials and the like.
"Each of these situations will be handled individually to best meet the needs of the student and their family," according to the letter.
Mendoza also said students and staff have to follow all safety protocols in the district "Fall Reopening Plan," including wearing masks or face coverings while on campus. Administration and staff will communicate specific information about how the district will implement these practices at each school site to make arrivals, classroom instruction, breaks, lunch, and dismissal safe and effective, Mendoza wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.