UNION COUNTY — K-6 students in the La Grande School District are returning to real-world classrooms Jan. 11.
The district on its website late last week announced the move, stating “LGSD has been in constant communication with the Oregon Department of Education to advocate for students to return to onsite learning.”
The state gave the approval Thursday, Dec. 17, for K-6 students in the district to return to onsite learning under the Safe Harbor exception of the Oregon School Metrics.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will attend onsite Monday through Friday on a modified schedule of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the district.
Also beginning Jan. 11, La Grande’s sixth-grade students will be in an A/B cohort schedule, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will work on four periods at a time in two-week blocks. Cohort A will be students with last names starting with the letters A-K. Cohort B will be students with last names starting with the letters L-Z. Families with multiple last names will have individual conversations to determine their cohort, the district reported.
Students will continue to receive instruction through Google Classroom on days they are not on campus.
Teachers also will provide services to students who are isolated, in quarantine or unable to attend on site.
La Grande School District also announced it has the potential to have grades 7-12 returning to on-campus learning on Jan. 27.
And Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif on the district’s Facebook page last week announced its students can continue with in-person instruction.
The district will have to change to distance learning only under certain conditions, including if the school has two or more individual cases in two or more separate cohorts or the school has two more clusters — two or more confirmed cases — with onset within 14 days of one another.
